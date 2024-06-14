Consequences of shelling by occupiers of Kherson residential quarters. PHOTOS

On the evening of 13 June, Russians shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday evening, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson," he wrote.



In addition, Mrochko posted a photo of the consequences of the enemy shelling.





Today, on 14 June, Russian occupants attacked a social bus in Sumy region with an FPV drone, injuring 3 civilians.