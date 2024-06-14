Consequences of shelling by occupiers of Kherson residential quarters. PHOTOS
On the evening of 13 June, Russians shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.
"Yesterday evening, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson," he wrote.
In addition, Mrochko posted a photo of the consequences of the enemy shelling.
Today, on 14 June, Russian occupants attacked a social bus in Sumy region with an FPV drone, injuring 3 civilians.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password