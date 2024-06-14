Occupiers conducted air strike on village of Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region. Two people were injured. PHOTOS

On Friday, June 14, at about 3 p.m., Russian invaders launched an air strike on the village of Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region. As a result, a couple was trapped under the rubble of a residential building.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to the prosecutor's office, an enemy aircraft munition hit a residential building. A man and his wife were trapped in the rubble.

The rescuers managed to release the victims. They were diagnosed with injuries, and doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Private households and outbuildings in the village were also damaged by the enemy's strike.

The prosecutor's office said that a pre-trial investigation had been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war by Russian troops, under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The agency also showed the consequences of the enemy attack.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 14 June, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

