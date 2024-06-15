Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled Kherson, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Stanislav, Yantarne, Bilozerka, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Novodmytrivka, Dudchany, and Novokaira over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Kherson region.

The enemy hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 7 private houses were damaged. A car wash, a car garage, an excavator, and a private car were hit. As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and another was injured.

In the afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the territory of a farm in Stanislav. As a result of the attack, a 53-year-old man who was in the yard was killed, and his 44-year-old colleague was diagnosed with concussion and refused hospitalization.

Five private houses were damaged as a result of artillery shelling of Novokayiry and Dudchany.

Russian troops shelled Veletynske with artillery, and a fire broke out in the yard of the house due to a shell hit, damaging the garage and a car.

In the afternoon, the occupiers attacked Kachkarivka and Oleksandrivka with drones, damaging a residential building and an excavator of a utility company.

The Russian army conducted air strikes on the settlements of the Dariivka and Tyahyn communities with six guided bombs.

Russian troops shelled Bilozerka with multiple rocket launchers, damaging an outbuilding in the village.

The enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a residential area in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, damaging a car wash.









