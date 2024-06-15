Occupiers fired cluster munitions at village in Donetsk region: three killed, five injured (updated). PHOTO

Today, on 15 June 2024, Russian troops attacked the village of Ulakly of the Velykonovosilkivska settlement territorial community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the village police department.

As noted, as a result of shelling from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) with cluster munitions, the central part of the settlement was damaged.

"Unfortunately, this act of violence caused significant civilian casualties. Three people were killed and five were injured. All the victims were civilians who were in the area of the shelling.

Rescue services, police, medics and representatives of local authorities promptly arrived at the scene of the tragedy," the statement said.

The victims were taken to the nearest medical facilities for emergency treatment.

Later, the JMA reported that two women aged 39 and 32 and a man aged 30 were killed. Five people were injured of varying degrees.

"Two administrative buildings, a private house, a shop and 8 cars were damaged," the statement said.







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 14 June, 5 people were injured in Donetsk region due to shelling, and houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged.