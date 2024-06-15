Occupiers attacked Nikopol district almost 15 times during day: House, utility company and hotel damaged. PHOTOS
During the day on 15 June, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region almost a dozen times.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the enemy mainly targeted with kamikaze drones, but there was also artillery fire. Nikopol was hit the hardest. The communities of Myrovka and Pokrovske were also affected.
There was no information on casualties or injuries.
The shelling reportedly damaged a utility company, a hotel, a private house, and an unused building.
The RMA noted that other consequences of the terror are still being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password