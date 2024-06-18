Zelenskyy presented diplomas to best graduates of National Defense University. PHOTOS

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Minister of Defence Rustem Umierov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, congratulated the graduates of the strategic and operational training course of the National Defence University of Ukraine on completion of their studies.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this year a record number of 101 defenders will join the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Space Agency, the State Border Guard Service and other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.







President Zelenskyy presented the officers with diplomas with honours.

The President stressed that all the experience of Ukrainian defence in this war - of the army, soldiers and commanders, combat units - must not only be preserved, but also expanded and scaled up to the entire system of the Defence Forces.

