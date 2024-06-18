ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11252 visitors online
News Photo
3 104 11

Zelenskyy presented diplomas to best graduates of National Defense University. PHOTOS

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Minister of Defence Rustem Umierov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, congratulated the graduates of the strategic and operational training course of the National Defence University of Ukraine on completion of their studies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Зеленський у Національному університеті оборони

According to the Ministry of Defence, this year a record number of 101 defenders will join the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Space Agency, the State Border Guard Service and other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Вручення дипломів в Національному університеті оборони
Вручення дипломів в Національному університеті оборони
Вручення дипломів в Національному університеті оборони

President Zelenskyy presented the officers with diplomas with honours.

Зеленський вручив дипломи в Національному університеті оборони

See more: Syrskyi awards soldiers of "Charter" brigade for defence of Vovchansk and northern Kharkiv region. PHOTOS


Зеленський вручив дипломи в Національному університеті оборони
Зеленський вручив дипломи в Національному університеті оборони
Зеленський вручив дипломи в Національному університеті оборони
Зеленський вручив дипломи в Національному університеті оборони

The President stressed that all the experience of Ukrainian defence in this war - of the army, soldiers and commanders, combat units - must not only be preserved, but also expanded and scaled up to the entire system of the Defence Forces.

Зеленський

вручення дипломів у Національному університеті оборони

See more: Ukraine and Denmark signed memorandum on purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers - Umerov. PHOTO

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6484) officers (20) National Defence University of Ukraine (1) Syrskyi Oleksandr (410) Rustem Umerov (323)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 