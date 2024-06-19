Special services of Russian Federation recruited through "dating chat" on Telegram: SSU detained Russian informant in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented new attempts by Russian special services to obtain strategically important information about Kharkiv's defense. The enemy was preparing new missile and drone strikes and a breakthrough of a subversive reconnaissance group to the northern outskirts of the city.

As noted, to obtain intelligence, the enemy involved his informant, an ideological supporter of racism who lives in the suburbs of the regional center.

It was established that the occupants involved the man in cooperation through a popular dating chat on the Telegram messenger.

There, a liaison officer of the Russian secret service, posing as an ordinary Russian citizen, offered a resident of the Kharkiv region a close relationship.

After he accepted the offer, the woman gradually involved him in reconnaissance and subversion activities.

Under her instructions, the defendant went around the northern territories of the Kharkiv district, where he secretly recorded the places of the largest concentration of the Defence Forces personnel.

SSU officers detained the informant red-handed when he was taking pictures of Ukrainian military vehicles.

At the scene of the incident, a phone was seized from him, which the defendant used to communicate with his Russian "girlfriend" and take photos of military facilities.

The SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.