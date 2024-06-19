National Guard captures three occupiers near Lyptsi, Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

In the area of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Battalion of the Spartan Brigade captured three Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Guard.

The Russian military got lost in the terrain and ended up at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

They said they had been in captivity for only a week. They are two soldiers of the 7th separate motorised rifle regiment and another of the 79th separate motorised rifle brigade.

"All three captured servicemen are contract soldiers and have been in the Russian army for less than a year. One of the occupants said that due to his health condition, he did not even undergo any training before being transferred to the combat zone. According to the prisoners, the main motivation for them to go to war against Ukraine was exclusively financial support," the statement said.

