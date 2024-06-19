400 FPV drones, trucks and other equipment delivered to Ukrainian military. PHOTOS

EU leader and fifth president Petro Poroshenko and a famous Australian athlete handed over drones and equipment to the Air Assault Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the European Solidarity.

Craig Williams is a famous Australian jockey married to a Ukrainian woman, Larysa. He has been supporting Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

Poroshenko brought 400 FPV drones of various modifications, trucks and other equipment to the airborne unit. The Australian couple also handed over the necessary equipment to the paratroopers.

"I'm from Australia, my name is Craig, I'm a professional jockey. My wife is Ukrainian, and since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have been raising money to support the NGO Sprava Hromadas. Australia is a long way from Ukraine, but a lot of people, not only in my industry, not only equestrians, have come and donated to support you. It's very important to them that you win and that you don't lose people's lives," Williams said.

In total, the paratroopers received cargo worth UAH 12 million:

200 Molfar drones 8;

100 Molfar drones 10;

100 Kolibri 10T drones with a control station;

1 DJI Mavic 3T drone;

6 DJI Mavic PRO FMC copters;

2 DAF Layland tilt trucks;

1 mobile car repair shop;

1 laundry and shower complex;

2 trailers for water storage;

1 excavator.











