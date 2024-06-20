As result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region, 1 person died and 6 others were injured. PHOTOS

On 19 June, Russian occupants attacked the Kharkiv region with aircraft and artillery. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 6 were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram.

Russian attack on Kharkiv

It is noted that on 19 June, at approximately 16:20, Russian troops carried out air strikes on Kharkiv. In the Kyiv district, a hit was recorded on the territory of a children's camp. A 39-year-old employee was injured. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, there were two hits on the territory of a children's camp. A neighboring private house was also damaged. A 47-year-old employee of the children's camp suffered an acute stress reaction.

Strike on the village of Vilkhivka, Kharkiv region

At around 04:30 p.m., the enemy conducted an air strike on a private residential sector in the village of Vilkhivka, Kharkiv district. A 49-year-old woman was killed and a 59-year-old man was wounded.

According to preliminary data, the Russian Armed Forces used modified UMPB D-30 bombs from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation to strike Kharkiv and Vilkhivka.

A blow to the Kupiansk district

According to the prosecutor's office, at around 04:00 p.m., the Russian military launched an air strike on Novoosynove village in Kupiansk district. Private households and cars were damaged. A 51-year-old resident was hospitalized with injuries. A 73-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man sustained concussions.

Shelling of Izium district

In addition, this afternoon, the occupants shelled the village of Zahryzove village in Izium district: more than 10 residential buildings were damaged.

Read: Russian troops shell Kherson and wound two people