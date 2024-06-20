He was preparing enemy missile strikes on fuel bases in Zaporizhzhia: SSU detained agent of FSB of Russian Federation. PHOTO

The SSU detained an FSB agent who was preparing new Russian missile and drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia, a frontline city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

According to counter-intelligence, this time the aggressor was particularly interested in local fuel and lubricant depots. The enemy also wanted to obtain information about the routes of tanker trucks transporting fuel for the Defence Forces' military equipment.

Agent tasks

To obtain the intelligence, the FSB engaged its agent, a 47-year-old unemployed resident of Zaporizhzhia.

The offender traveled around the territory of the regional center and its surroundings, where he recorded the geolocation of logistics warehouses.

During such trips, the agent also tracked the movement of tankers moving towards the southern front.

Later, he was to pass the information to the FSB in the form of marks on Google Maps with a detailed description of potential targets.

However, SSU counterintelligence foiled the enemy's plans and detained the offender red-handed when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a critical infrastructure facility.

During a search of the detainee's apartment, the SSU seized a mobile phone used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Suspicion of an attacker

The SSU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Article 28(2) and Article 111(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

