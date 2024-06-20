Uzhhorod City Council deputy is detained for bribery for assistance in obtaining deferment from military service. PHOTO

A deputy of the Uzhhorod City Council was detained for taking a bribe to help him obtain a deferment from military service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, in return for a bribe, a deputy of the Uzhhorod City Council - the head of one of its departments - promised citizens assistance in obtaining a decision confirming the fact of caring for a close relative quickly and without hindrance. This made it possible not only to receive monthly financial compensation but also to apply for a deferment from military service.

The deputy was detained after receiving $1,000 for the finished document.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the detainee in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being resolved.

