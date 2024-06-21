U.S.-Ukraine Business Council and Ukrainian Armor organized meeting of business representatives with Ambassador Brink: they discussed localization of weapons production. PHOTO

The U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBS) in partnership with Ukrainian Armor organised a meeting of Ukrainian business representatives with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The meeting was attended by more than 50 representatives of domestic and international companies. The event was moderated by Greg Fishman, a member of the USUBC Executive Committee and Regional Representative for Ukraine and Eastern Europe at Abt Global. The panel provided a platform for meaningful discussions on strengthening business ties between the US and Ukraine.

Ms Brink noted that the economic component, and the private sector in particular, was fundamental to Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia and its post-war development.

"Helping Ukraine win the war against Russia is one of President Biden's top foreign policy priorities, but it is also a priority to help Ukraine win what we call the future. And Ukraine will win the future with the help of business, which will be the driving force behind Ukraine's economic recovery and employment of Ukrainians," she added.

The Ambassador assured Ukraine of the United States' continued support for Ukraine, both in terms of military partnership and economic support.

Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armour, thanked the Ambassador and the United States for their military assistance to Ukraine and their economic support.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the defence sector has been growing rapidly, and our cooperation with American partners is becoming one of the most important elements of our defence against Russia. We must take back our territories and defeat Russia economically. Also, we must not just receive weapons or support, defence equipment, we must create it here, we must localise production, we must develop our economic capabilities. And we see constant and unwavering support on this path from our American partners," he said.

The USUBC members were pleased to have a chance to speak with Ambassador Brink and representatives of the U.S. Embassy, including Nathan Seifert, Senior Commercial Counsellor; Mary Elizabeth Madden, Economic Counsellor (Economic Section, Department of State); Megan Franchic, Agricultural Attaché (Foreign Agricultural Service, USDA); and Christopher Drake, Director, Structured Finance and Insurance, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The discussion with the ambassador also focused on Ukraine's energy security, cooperation in various sectors of the economy, and cooperation between the private defence industry in the United States and Ukraine.