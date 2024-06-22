ENG
Russian strike on Kharkiv: Number of wounded increased to 37, including two children, four people in serious condition. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Russian attack on Kharkiv on 22 June left three people dead and 37 wounded.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this and showed photos of the consequences of the occupiers' attack on the city.

The head of the RMA said that Russians fired four D-30 UMPB shells from Belhorod at civilians.

As of 17.08, three people were reported dead and at least 25 wounded.

In particular, 16 people were hospitalised, two of them children.

According to Sinegubov, four people are in serious condition.

It is also reported that only civilian infrastructure was damaged: a house, public transport stops, and shops.

At 17.57 it became known that the number of wounded had increased to 37.

"Doctors are fighting for the lives of four patients - two women and two men - who are in serious condition," said the head of the RMA.

