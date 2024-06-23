Day in Kharkiv region: Kharkiv and 3 districts of region are under attack, there are victims and damage. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell Kharkiv and the region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes on Kharkiv

He recalls that in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, a 5-storey residential building, a private house, five non-residential buildings, 16 trade pavilions, 25 vehicles and 1 trolleybus, 2 pharmacies, and a car dealership were damaged as a result of a shell hit. 52 people were injured, including 3 children and 1 police officer. Two people died.

In Kholodnohirsk district, the building of an enterprise was damaged as a result of shelling. 4 people were wounded. One person died.

Read more: Enemy suspended near Borova village in Kharkiv region - OSGT "Khortytsia"



















Shelling of the Kharkiv region over the day:

02:44 Kupiansk district, Hlushkivka village, a private household. As a result of the shelling, the outbuilding was burning. A woman was injured.

02:05 Kamiana Yaruga, Chuhuiiv district. Two private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling.

12:08 Izium district, Milove village. A visit for inspection after the explosion, a residential building was destroyed. 5 people were injured, and 1 person died.

15:30 Chuhuiv district, Lyman village, Kharkiv-Vovchansk road. Two men were injured as a result of the shelling of an FPV drone.

14:00 Borova village, Izium district. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling by the UAF.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

According to the Joint Forces Operation, in the Kharkiv sector, the occupants attacked near Vovchansk with the support of aviation during the day. Ukrainian Armed Forces units successfully repelled two enemy assaults, and another firefight is currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made 15 attempts to push our units from their positions near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Andrivka and Myasozharivka. 12 enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The situation remains tense near Stelmakhivka, where three firefights continue.