Consequences of Russia’s morning missile strike on Odesa. PHOTOS
Currently, firefighters continue to extinguish the fire at the site of the Russian attack in Odesa.
This was reported by the press service of the Odesa Patrol Police, Censor.NET reports.
"As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure was hit. Currently, patrol police crews are regulating traffic and ensuring unhindered passage of special vehicles.
The fire is currently being extinguished," the statement said.
On the morning of 24 June 2024, Russian troops attacked Odesa with missiles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password