Consequences of Russia’s morning missile strike on Odesa. PHOTOS

Currently, firefighters continue to extinguish the fire at the site of the Russian attack in Odesa.

"As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure was hit. Currently, patrol police crews are regulating traffic and ensuring unhindered passage of special vehicles.



The fire is currently being extinguished," the statement said.

On the morning of 24 June 2024, Russian troops attacked Odesa with missiles.

