During day, occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 457 times. Nikopol and Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region were attacked in morning. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. In the morning, they attacked Nikopol and Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration, the enemy used UAVs, MLRS and artillery. In particular:

182 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

20 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

255 artillery shells were fired at the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk.

According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, the night passed without hostile attacks. In the morning, the aggressor again attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community with kamikaze drones.

"People survived. Infrastructure is damaged. A car was damaged," the statement said.

See more: Number of casualties from Russian strike on Nikopol rises to four. PHOTOS









