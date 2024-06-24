Number of casualties from Russian strike on Nikopol rises to four. PHOTOS

On 23 June, the occupiers continued to shell Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery. As a result of the attacks on the district centre, 4 people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

In addition to Nikopol, the communities of Myrovka, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Marhanets were also shelled.

"In addition to the three people reported earlier, there is one more wounded. We are finding out the details. Infrastructure and an agricultural company were damaged. There are also 4 apartment blocks and the same number of private houses, 5 outbuildings. Power lines, a gas pipeline, a greenhouse and a car were damaged," Lysak said.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Russian troops attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured and high-rise buildings were damaged.

