Day in Kherson region: enemy fired at 27 settlements, one person was killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Kherson, Stepanivka, Veletenske, Antonivka, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Shyroka Balka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Mykilske, Zarichne, Prydniprovske suffered from combined enemy attacks, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Tomyna Balka, Burhunka, Olhivka, Odradokamianka, Havrylivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Tyahynka, Vysoke, Novooleksandrivka, Novoberyslav, Mykhailivka, Novokairy and Lvove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

On the afternoon of 24 June, the occupants delivered about 40 artillery strikes on Havrylivka. One of the shells hit a private house, where a 71-year-old woman died under the rubble and her 63-year-old partner sustained contusions. Police officers evacuated the victim to hospital and took the body of the deceased for forensic examination. At least three residential buildings, two summer kitchens and the same number of outbuildings were damaged in the village.

At dawn on 25 June, the enemy launched seven air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of the Tyahyn community. The powerful explosions damaged nine private houses and a farm.

The Russian military attacked Poniativka from a drone. They hit a residential building, where a 52-year-old man was injured in the explosion, suffering from concussion, head injury and a shrapnel wound to his neck.

In the Kherson city community, engineering structures were damaged by an attack from multiple rocket launchers.

Artillery fire damaged five private houses, a car, a garage, outbuildings and infrastructure in the territory of Dariivka, Bilozerska, Stanislavska and Tyahynska communities.

Enemy drone attacks damaged four houses, a car and caused a fire in an open area in Mykhailivka, Vysoke, Novooleksandrivka, Mykilske, Kizomys and Komyshany.

The Dniprovskyi district of Kherson was hit by Russian artillery and drone strikes. The explosions damaged the building of a shopping centre that is no longer in operation and two cars.

