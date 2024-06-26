Russian troops shell Nikopol district with heavy artillery: 2 communities are under fire. PHOTO

The night before, Russian troops continued to attack the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers used heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The shelling damaged 2 private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line.

See more: During day, Russians hit Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS







The enemy also shelled the Myrivska community.

There were no fatalities or injuries.