464

Russian troops shell Nikopol district with heavy artillery: 2 communities are under fire. PHOTO

The night before, Russian troops continued to attack the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers used heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The shelling damaged 2 private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line.

Обстріл Марганецької громади
Обстріл Марганецької громади
Обстріл Марганецької громади

The enemy also shelled the Myrivska community.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

shoot out (14488) Nikopol (798)
