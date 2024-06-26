Russian troops shell Nikopol district with heavy artillery: 2 communities are under fire. PHOTO
The night before, Russian troops continued to attack the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers used heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The shelling damaged 2 private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line.
The enemy also shelled the Myrivska community.
There were no fatalities or injuries.
