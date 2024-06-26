Prepared Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure of Bukovyna and justified war: SSU detained traitor. PHOTO

The SSU detained a Russian informant in Bukovyna. He was preparing missile and drone strikes on the critical infrastructure of the region and was trying to join the Russian occupation groups.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

The task of the traitor

It is noted that the defendant was a 36-year-old resident of Chernivtsi, who had been hiding at home from mobilization for two years. During this time, he remotely contacted the occupiers and offered them his assistance in the war against our country.

To confirm his commitment to racism, a man on the air of a Russian chat roulette demonstratively set fire to the state flag of Ukraine.

After that, the traitor tried to establish the location of fuel and lubricant warehouses in the city and its surroundings.

To communicate with the occupiers, the defendant used one of the Russian video chats controlled by the Russian special services.

Man wanted to fight against Ukraine

The traitor also wrote in pro-Kremlin public spaces about his desire to join the ranks of Russian militants to fight against Ukraine.

The offender used an anonymous account under a fictitious nickname to keep himself hidden on the Internet. SBU officers identified the offender and his place of residence in advance and detained him.

During the searches of the detainee's apartment, the SSU seized 3 mobile phones, 2 laptops, a tablet, and flash drives with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

What is the threat?

SSU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

P. 2 Art. 15, Art. 111 (completed attempted high treason committed under martial law);

P. 1 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

