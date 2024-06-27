ENG
Occupiers attacked lyceum and kindergarten in Nikopol at night, attacked Marhanets community in morning. PHOTOS

Late in the evening, air defence was operating in Dnipropetrovsk region. An enemy shahed was shot down in Kryvyi Rih district

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.

In the evening, the enemy attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery. A lyceum and a kindergarten were damaged. 5 multi-storey buildings were damaged. A non-residential building and 2 cars were also damaged.

In the morning, Russians attacked the Marhanets community with a kamikaze drone and artillery.

See more: Russians shelled Nikopol district more than 20 times during day: 1 person wounded. PHOTOS

Обстріли Нікополя та Марганецької громади 26-27 червня
