He tried to identify coordinates of Zaporizhzhia air defence base: SSU detains Russian GRU agent. PHOTO

The SBU CI detained another Russian agent operating in Zaporizhzhia region, near the frontline. The offender tried to identify and pass to the aggressor the exact coordinates of air defence missile systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

It is noted that the agent also monitored the main routes and the approximate number of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine moving towards the front line.

According to available data, the ruscists wanted to use this information to plan missile and drone strikes on the region, as well as to prepare combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia region.

It was established that the agent was in contact with a staff member of the 316th Intelligence Centre of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the GRU), which is located in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

According to the case, this enemy intelligence officer reported directly to the leadership of Russia's military intelligence.

However, the SSU thwarted Russia's plans and detained the suspect red-handed while he was conducting reconnaissance near a potential target.

The Security Service also took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. The offender faces life imprisonment.