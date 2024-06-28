ENG
Occupiers hit Odesa region with "Iskander" with cluster munitions: wheat field catches fire. PHOTO

On Friday, 28 June, Russian troops fired an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile at Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Southern Defence Forces.

"Russian terrorists do not stop the missile terror of the southern regions of Ukraine. This afternoon, the enemy fired a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M with a cluster munition, at Odesa region," the statement said.

A wheat field caught fire as a result of the hit. The fire is being extinguished.

There was no information about the damage or casualties. Damage is being assessed.

Read more: Russians attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles: Recreational infrastructure facility damaged

Earlier, an explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert .

