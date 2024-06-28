Zelenskyy presented state awards on occasion of Constitution Day. PHOTOS

On the Constitution Day of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the military and representatives of other professions who protect and strengthen Ukrainian statehood.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"Today we celebrate the Constitution Day, one of the elements that make statehood real. And it is also the day of those people who, through their devotion to Ukraine, their faith in Ukraine and their courage, ensure that all elements of our constitutional statehood remain strong, effective, and remain ours - Ukrainian," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State presented the "Golden Star" orders to the families of the fallen Heroes. They were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine:

Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Karachun

Senior soldier Vitalii Dobrovolskyi

Senior soldier Vasyl Kosovskyi





Five soldiers were awarded the Cross of Military Merit:

Colonel Oleksii Maistrenko

Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Smalko

Staff Sergeant Dmytro Volkov

Lieutenant Colonel Anton Zadorozhnyi

Chief Sergeant Kyrylo Chumachenko

The President also awarded the defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the I, II and III degrees, "For Courage" of the I and II degrees and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.













In addition, on the occasion of Constitution Day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards and conferred honorary titles on doctors, educators, energy workers, journalists, volunteers, artists, scientists, athletes, builders and lawyers.











