In morning, occupiers shelled two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: fires broke out. PHOTOS

The night before, the aggressor attacked the Myrove district in the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region with a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, an enemy drone also attacked Nikopol itself, and dropped a munition on the city from a UAV.

A private house and an outbuilding were damaged there.

"After a nighttime lull, the enemy continued shelling again in the morning. A kamikaze drone hit the Pokrovske community. Artillery - at Marhanetska. A fire broke out there. People survived," Lysak said.

Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Нікопольщини
Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Нікопольщини
Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Нікопольщини
Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Нікопольщини

As Censor.NET reported, on 29 June, Russians attacked Nikopol, Pokrovska and Myrovska communities in the Dnipro region with artillery and kamikaze drones

