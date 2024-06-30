The night before, Russian troops shelled the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Selydove City Council.

As noted, as a result of hostile shelling, the mine's production facilities were damaged (some were destroyed).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 27 June at around 8:40 a.m., the Russian army struck Selidove with an air bomb. There are wounded, including children.