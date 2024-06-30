Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts are under enemy fire, there are victims, many wounded. PHOTOS
Russian troops continue to shell the territory of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In Kurakhivka, 1 person was killed and 3 wounded, 4 houses were damaged; in Kurakhove, a person was wounded and a house was destroyed. In Selidove, 3 administrative buildings and 6 industrial premises were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
In the Lyman district, 3 people died and a house was destroyed in Zarichne; 1 person was injured and 1 house was damaged in Torske. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, 2 private houses were destroyed, 13 private houses, 12 multi-storey buildings, 4 non-residential buildings, 3 administrative buildings, a gym, a shop, 2 infrastructure facilities and 13 cars were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Toretsk district, 2 people died and 6 were injured, 24 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. In the Siversk district, 2 houses were destroyed and 2 damaged.
The night before, it was reported that two people were killed and four wounded as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the Donetsk region
