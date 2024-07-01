ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8216 visitors online
News Photo Grafters
4 594 14

USD 4.5 thousand for transferring to rear unit: Chief sergeant of military unit was detained in Odesa region. PHOTO

A chief sergeant of a military unit in Odesa region received a $4,500 bribe for being transferred from the front line to the rear.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

He received the money through an intermediary from a serving military officer of one of the "combat" units.

"The funds were intended for the transfer of a serviceman from the front line to a rear military unit. Law enforcement officers detained the chief sergeant in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. On 25 June 2024, directly during the transfer of the entire amount of the unlawful benefit," the statement said.

A custodial measure of restraint was imposed on him with an alternative bail in the amount of UAH 605,600.

See more: Uzhhorod City Council deputy is detained for bribery for assistance in obtaining deferment from military service. PHOTO

На Одещині затримано головного сержанта, який вимагав хабар
На Одещині затримано головного сержанта, який вимагав хабар

Author: 

bribe (348) Odeska region (657) PG Office (710)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 