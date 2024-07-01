Director of company selling military ammunition imported under guise of humanitarian aid is served notice of suspicion - BES. PHOTOS

The director of a company that imported helmets and bulletproof vests to Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid, allegedly for the needs of the National Guard and the Armed Forces, was served a notice of suspicion.

As noted, the company's director, in order to obtain privileges for the import of military goods, provided the customs authorities with forged letters with false information about the final recipient. According to the documents, the ammunition was intended for a military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine. However, the imported protective helmets and ballistic plates for body armour were not actually transferred to the military unit. They were illegally sold through a network of specialised shops located in several regions of Ukraine and on the Internet.

According to the investigation, in May 2022, the suspect imported 1,000 protective helmets and 3,000 ballistic plates for body armour into the customs territory of Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid.

During the searches of the company's offices, warehouses and stores, the BES detectives seized helmets, ballistic plates and bulletproof vests of various protection classes worth over UAH 40 million. Financial and business documents confirming the company's illegal activities were also seized.

In addition, it was established that the company's officials evaded taxes in excess of UAH 15 million when selling ammunition. The illegally imported goods seized during the search were seized.







The director of the company has been served a notice of suspicion and bail has been imposed as a measure of restraint. He is charged with committing fraud with financial resources and violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control (Art. 222 (1), (2), Art. 333 (1), (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).