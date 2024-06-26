Head of Security Department of Ukrenergo is exposed on embezzlement of over UAH 10 million during purchase of bulletproof vests at inflated price - SSU and NABU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the NABU exposed the head of one of the departments of the state-owned enterprise Ukrenergo for corruption, who in the spring of 2022 organized the purchase of bulletproof vests for the company's employees at an artificially high cost.

Scheme of the fraudulent activities

To implement fraud, the official engaged an affiliated commercial entity that does not even have permits and licences for the production of military ammunition.

In addition, the "contractors" had never been involved in the manufacture of bulletproof vests.

According to the investigation, an official of Ukrenergo purchased a batch of relevant equipment from this company for twice the amount of public funds.







"During March-April 2022, the Head of the Security Department of PJSC NPC Ukrenergo, who was responsible for checking suppliers and selecting the most cost-effective offers, ensured the purchase of bulletproof vests from a predetermined company at a price twice as high as the market price. Moreover, this supplier did not have the necessary permits and licences and had never manufactured such products," the NABU said.

Suspicion of the defendant

This resulted in budget losses of over UAH 10 million.

Based on the SSU and NABU materials, the former Ukrenergo official has already been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or position, which caused grave consequences).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The defendant faces up to 6 years in prison.

