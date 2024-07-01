ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8410 visitors online
News Photo
1 424 2

Wheat field burns in Kharkiv region as result of Russian strike. PHOTOS

The occupiers struck a grain field in Kharkiv region, causing a fire.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on 1 July, at around 4:00, the enemy struck a ripe wheat field near the village of Karasivka in the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region, deliberately trying to destroy the future harvest. A fire broke out.

See more: Ruscists attack school in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Наслідки удару РФ по полю

A fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene on road-tankers, reinforced by a medical team.

It is reported that the fire could have destroyed the entire 110-hectare field. However, thanks to the prompt actions of the rescuers, the fire was brought under control within half an hour and contained to an area of 2 hectares. At 5:10 p.m., the firefighting operations were fully completed. Three units of equipment and 9 personnel of the SES were engaged.

See more: Missile attack on Dnipro: rescuers are still clearing rubble, 2 people are missing - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Наслідки удару РФ по полю
Наслідки удару РФ по полю
Наслідки удару РФ по полю
Наслідки удару РФ по полю
Наслідки удару РФ по полю
Наслідки удару РФ по полю

Author: 

fire (693) wheat (7) Kharkivshchyna (1976) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (790)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 