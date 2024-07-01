Wheat field burns in Kharkiv region as result of Russian strike. PHOTOS
The occupiers struck a grain field in Kharkiv region, causing a fire.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, on 1 July, at around 4:00, the enemy struck a ripe wheat field near the village of Karasivka in the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region, deliberately trying to destroy the future harvest. A fire broke out.
A fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene on road-tankers, reinforced by a medical team.
It is reported that the fire could have destroyed the entire 110-hectare field. However, thanks to the prompt actions of the rescuers, the fire was brought under control within half an hour and contained to an area of 2 hectares. At 5:10 p.m., the firefighting operations were fully completed. Three units of equipment and 9 personnel of the SES were engaged.
