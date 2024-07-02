"Revenge" border guards destroy Russian ZALA drone in Toretsk sector. PHOTO
Border guards of the "Phoenix" unit "landed" a Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone near Toretsk.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
The drone was destroyed by border guards using small arms.
The ZALA drone is designed for aerial reconnaissance and artillery adjustment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password