"Revenge" border guards destroy Russian ZALA drone in Toretsk sector. PHOTO

Border guards of the "Phoenix" unit "landed" a Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone near Toretsk.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The drone was destroyed by border guards using small arms.

The ZALA drone is designed for aerial reconnaissance and artillery adjustment.

