Two people died due to enemy shelling in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Russians shelled the Pokrov village community of Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery. Two people were killed in the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Pokrov village community in the Nikopol region. We have tragic news from there. According to the updated information, two people died there due to enemy artillery shelling. A man and a woman. Four victims of Russian executioners in the area today," he wrote.

In addition, the shells damaged 5 more private houses and an outbuilding. A minibus and a power line were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack killed two women and injured nine other people. There was also a lot of destruction.





Read more: Occupiers attacked energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region, power was cut off at substation - Ministry of Energy