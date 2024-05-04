Occupiers attacked energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region, power was cut off at substation - Ministry of Energy

On the night of May 4, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

Attack on energy infrastructure

As noted, as a result, the substation lost power, and with it - two mines (people were not brought to the surface), as well as the water supply, industrial and household consumers. Consumers and the substation were restored.

The situation in the energy industry as of May 4, 2024

According to the Ministry of Energy, due to network restrictions on the lines of the transmission system operator, blackout schedules were applied yesterday in the Kharkiv region and for industry - in Kryvyi Rih.

"Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. Consumers in other regions were not restricted," the message says.

The Ministry of Energy also informs that last day the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports, as well as emergency assistance. Yesterday, during the evening peak hours, at the request of Ukraine, an emergency supply of electricity was carried out from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supply was less than a percent of the daily electricity consumption.

Read more: Power outage schedule extended in Kharkiv and region

Also, during daytime hours, at the request of Poland, Ukraine received surplus electricity from the country's power system in an emergency manner.

Drone attack on the night of May 4, 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a critical infrastructure object was damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region. It was also reported that the day before, the movement of enemy UAVs from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was recorded. According to the Air Force, 13 out of 13 enemy Shaheds were destroyed last night.