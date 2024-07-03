In morning, enemy attacks Nikopol district: the district centre and Marhanets community are under attack, there are damages. PHOTO

The night before, the enemy once again attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. The occupiers fired artillery at the Chervonohryhorivka community.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the building, which was not in use, was damaged.

"According to the updated information, a summer kitchen and dry grass caught fire in the Marhanets community as a result of the shelling. The fire was extinguished by rescuers," the statement said.

Lysak also informs that the occupiers continued shelling in the morning. It was loud because of artillery and UAV hits. The district centre and the Marhanets community are under attack.

A fire broke out in a private house. Six houses, a garage and a power line were damaged.











He also recalls that in the evening, the aggressor fired a missile at the Dnipropetrovsk region. The consequences could have been tragic, but the defenders of the sky saved the day by destroying the enemy target.

"Unfortunately, the attack also caused damage to residential buildings. In one of the districts of the region, windows, doors and roofs of 7 private houses were smashed. A 75-year-old woman was injured and hospitalised in moderate condition. A 77-year-old man also became ill due to severe stress. He was provided with the necessary medical care," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 2 July, the Russian army shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack killed two women and injured nine other people. There was also a lot of destruction.