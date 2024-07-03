Writer and lawyer Vasyl Palamarchuk died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On Wednesday, 3 July, Vasyl Palamarchuk, a native of Kherson region, was killed while performing a combat mission in the eastern part of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Oleshky territorial community, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, our compatriot, soldier, writer Vasyl Palamarchuk, a beloved husband and loving father of three children, was killed in the eastern direction while performing a combat mission," the statement said.

What is known about the fallen Hero

Before the war, Vasyl worked as a lawyer. His military service began in 2014-2015, when he participated in the ATO as part of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade. His call sign was Advocate.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he joined the Kyiv territorial defence, liberated Kyiv region, fought in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Recently, the soldier was on the eastern front.

Vasyl Palamarchuk is also the author of the book Military Junk. In the book, he described his experience of serving in the ATO in 2014-2015.

