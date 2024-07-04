Warehouse building in Kyiv’s Obolon district was on fire - SES (updated). PHOTO

Rescuers are currently extinguishing a fire in a warehouse building in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

"On 4 July, at 8:56 p.m., the Rescue Service 101 received a report of a fire on Bohatyrska Street. A four-storey warehouse building caught fire. The approximate area is 400 square metres," the SES reported.





The fire is currently being extinguished. More than 50 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

There were no preliminary casualties.

At 10:00 p.m. the fire was isolated. At 10:15 p.m. it was extinguished.

According to the State Emergency Service, the area of the fire reached 400 square meters. Mattresses were on fire on the 4th floor of a four-story warehouse.

