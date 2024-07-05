Day in Donetsk region: 3 people were killed, another 24 were wounded. Russians shelled 3 districts of region. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian invaders shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region, killing 3 people and wounding 24.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district.

Thus, Russians killed 1 person in Krasnohorivka of the Marinka community. In Kurakhove, 3 people were wounded and the industrial area was damaged. Selydivska TG was subjected to numerous attacks: 4 people were wounded in Ukrainske, 8 multi-storey buildings and 9 garages were damaged; 6 private houses were damaged in Vyshneve, 6 in Petrivka, and 1 in Selydiv.

Kramatorsk district.

1 person was wounded in Kostiantynivka, 5 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 cars and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Also in the community, 1 person died in Stinky. In the Illinivska community, 1 person was injured in Kleban-Byk, and 8 objects were damaged in Tarasivka.

Bakhmut district.

In Chasovoyarsk community, 4 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings, an industrial building and a non-residential building were damaged. A person was injured in Pivnichne of Toretsk community and a house was damaged; an administrative building was damaged in Toretsk. In Siversk, 6 houses were damaged.



In total, Russians fired 32 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day.

Thus, 3 residents of Donetsk region were killed and 24 were wounded in the last day as a result of Russian shelling.

