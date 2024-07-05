Occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs throughout day. Two people were wounded. PHOTOS

On 5 July, two people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. They were hospitalised.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired on Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs. The invaders hit the Marhanets and Pokrov communities, as well as Nikopol itself.

"Two people were injured today as a result of the attacks in Nikopol. These are men aged 21 and 61. Both are hospitalized in moderate condition," said Lysak.

As a result of regular Russian shelling, seven private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged, and four outbuildings were damaged. A country house also caught fire, but rescuers managed to extinguish the blaze.

In addition, the shelling damaged an industrial enterprise, an administrative building, a medical facility, a garage and cars. A gas pipeline and a power line were hit.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration also showed photos of the consequences of today's Russian shelling of Nikopol district.

