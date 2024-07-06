ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6228 visitors online
News Photo
1 127 1

Enemy shelled village in Beryslav district: there are victims. PHOTO

On 6 July 2024, at 04:00, the Russian army shelled one of the settlements of the Beryslav district of the Kherson region with artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, the occupiers hit a private house. Under its rubble, rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Under the procedural supervision of the Beryslav District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also read: Occupants attacked an ambulance crew with drones in Stanislav, Kherson region. PHOTO.

удар по Бериславському району

Author: 

shoot out (13610) victims (997) Khersonska region (2142)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 