Ruscists shelled Ukrainian and Pokrovsk: at least 1 person died, 3 were wounded. PHOTOS

At least 1 person was killed and 3 wounded in today's shelling in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukrayinsk of the Selydivska community came under Smerchy fire - currently, there are 1 dead and 2 wounded. The shelling damaged 4 two-story buildings and 1 private house.

According to preliminary information, 1 more person was wounded in Pokrovsk. An administrative building in the town was damaged.

"Russians are attacking civilians in the Donetsk region every day. Do not turn yourselves into a target!" the head of the region stressed.

Also read: Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts under fire, 11 people killed, many wounded. Photo report







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had dropped two unmanned aerial vehicles on Selidove. Five people were killed and eight were injured.