Remnants of Kanal area in Chasiv Yar, recently abandoned by our soldiers. PHOTOS
The media published satellite images showing the Kanal neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar, from which our soldiers recently withdrew.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was reported by Radio Liberty.
The neighbourhood is located across the canal, towards Bakhmut. Meanwhile, the shelling of the settlement does not stop.
According to the Khortytsia OSGT, Russia lost about 5,000 troops while storming one area of Chasiv Yar. It also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had withdrawn from the Kanal neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar.
Here is a film by the 24th Brigade: How the wounded were evacuated from the hell on the 'Kanal' in Chasiv Yar.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password