Remnants of Kanal area in Chasiv Yar, recently abandoned by our soldiers. PHOTOS

The media published satellite images showing the Kanal neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar, from which our soldiers recently withdrew.

The neighbourhood is located across the canal, towards Bakhmut. Meanwhile, the shelling of the settlement does not stop.









According to the Khortytsia OSGT, Russia lost about 5,000 troops while storming one area of Chasiv Yar. It also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had withdrawn from the Kanal neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar.

Here is a film by the 24th Brigade: How the wounded were evacuated from the hell on the 'Kanal' in Chasiv Yar.