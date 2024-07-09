Day in Donetsk region: 4 people were killed, 10 were wounded, including child. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked 20 settlements in Donetsk region over the past day, there are dead and wounded

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Donetsk region.

"The fire engulfed the towns of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Shcherbynivka, Yampil, the villages of Veselyi Hai, Vodyane Druhe, Hannivka, Dibrova, Kostiantynopilske, Kleban Byk, Mykolaivka, Miroliubivka, Oleksandropil, Romanivka, Uspenivka," the statement said.



Russians shelled Pokrovsk with "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers and killed three civilians. Three more people were injured. A private enterprise and cars were also damaged.

A civilian died as a result of artillery shelling in Toretsk.

The enemy shelled Novoekonomichne twice with "Smerch" rocket launchers, injuring three residents, including a 16-year-old boy. Seven private houses and a church were damaged.

The occupants shelled Novohrodivka with "Uragan" and "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers - there is a wounded man, 11 private houses were damaged.

Two people were wounded in Chasiv Yar, and another person was wounded in Shcherbynivka.

Russia fired two X-22 missiles at Kramatorsk, causing damage to an industrial area, with no casualties.

In addition, at 04:30 today, Myrnohrad was shelled, a non-residential building was damaged, but no one was injured.

