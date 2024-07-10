Russian attack on Pivnichny MPP on July 8 in Kryvyi Rih: list of names of dead employees of enterprise was published. PHOTOS

On 8 July 2024, troops attacked Pivnichny MPP in Kryvyi Rih, killing 10 employees.

According to Censor.NET, the publication"ON TIME: Kryvyi Rih" published a list of the dead by name.

"They never returned from work. They are residents of Kryvyi Rih whose lives were taken by Russia. All of them are employees of the company that was hit by the missile," the statement said.

Oksana Dovbnya-Ostapenko is 43 years old and has two children without a mother.

Nina Kareltseva, a daughter who lost her mother.

Vadim Timokhin - two daughters were left without a father.

Dmitry Litvinov is 41 years old and the father of three girls. His wife and daughters were left without a father and a loving husband.

Olena Lyashchenko is an accountant at the company.

Sergey Bondarenko, 55, is a security guard at the company.

Tatiana Krasilnikova (Kryzhanovskaya) is the mother of a 9-year-old boy.

Sergey Fedorov is the plant's dispatcher.

Inna Levchenko is an employee of the economic service of the department. Her daughter and son were left without their mother.

Dmitriy Pakholyuk is an engineer at Metinvest's Northern GOK. He was a loving father to his daughter Varvara and a beloved husband to his wife Irina.

As reported, on 8 July, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: several hits were recorded, 11 people were killed, more than 40 were wounded, some seriously. 9 July 2024 was declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih.