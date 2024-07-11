More than 25 samples of machine guns are approved for use in defence forces. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and authorised more than 25 machine gun models for use in the Ukrainian defence forces.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the defence ministry.

The Ministry of Defence said that machine guns of both Ukrainian and foreign production were approved for use.

It is noted that the codified machine guns have a calibre:

5.56 mm;

7.62 mm;

12.7 mm;

14.5 mm.

Among the countries producing these machine guns:

Ukraine;

USA;

Germany;

Belgium;

Italy;

Serbia;

Czech Republic;

Turkey.

"According to the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment, the procedure for obtaining a NATO nomenclature code for a new model of weapons and military equipment has been simplified to 10 days," the Ministry of Defence added.

Samples of domestically produced weapons and military equipment that have undergone codification are allowed to be procured at the expense of the state budget.

How much and what kind of equipment is approved for use in the Armed Forces?

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine has codified and approved for use in the units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces: