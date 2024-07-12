Day in Kharkiv region: massive attack on residential sector of village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, aerial bomb attack on Borova, people were killed. PHOTO

The Russians massively attacked a residential area in the Kharkiv region with GABs and launched an air strike on Borova.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

Yesterday evening, on 11 July, enemy aircraft carried out an air strike on the residential sector of the village of Bily Kolodiazh in the Kharkiv region. The shelling damaged multi-story buildings and private houses. Three civilians were killed and eight other civilians were injured.

In total, the Russians damaged multi-story buildings and private houses during the day. Three civilians were killed and eight more civilians were wounded in the settlement.







In the village of Borova, Kharkiv region, the occupiers used a heavy FAB-1500 bomb. The shelling damaged about 20 private houses, garages, cars, and outbuildings. Four people were injured in the air strike: two men aged 52 and 69, and two women aged 30 and 70. All the victims suffered from an acute stress reaction.

The Russians also struck the village of Hlushkivka with an FAB-500 bomb. As a result of the enemy air strike, a private enterprise was damaged. Four civilian men were injured.

The Russian military launched two strikes with D-30 SN multiple rocket launchers at the village of Ruski Tyshky. The shelling damaged three private houses.

Russians shelled Slatyne with multiple rocket launchers, damaging three private houses.

