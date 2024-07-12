112th TDF Brigade received hundred Molfar FPV drones. PHOTO

Petro Poroshenko handed over a hundred ten-inch FPV drones "Molfar" to the 112th TDF Brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

Each Molfar undergoes quality control, flight and testing. The drones are supplied with a distinctive initiation system that acts as a fuse against detonation when it is not needed. The Molfar initiation board has three levels of detonation prevention - two mechanical and one electronic.

In total, Poroshenko handed over the aid to 5 brigades in Kharkiv region. Meetings with other units are still ahead, with more than a thousand FPV drones, day and night Mavics for adjusting artillery fire, mobile car repair shops, DAF Leyland trucks, ATVs, excavators for building fortifications and a fuel tanker.