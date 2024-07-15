Mykola Lenok, Musician and Artist of "Wild Theater" died at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A member of the Troisti Muzyky band, an artist of the Wild Theatre, died at the front near Chasiv Yar Mykola Lenok.

The sad news was posted on Facebook by representatives of the Wild Theatre, Censor.NET reports.

"We are saddened to inform you that our harmonica player Mykola Lenok, who always performed as part of the three-piece band in the performance 'Red, Black and Red Again', was killed at the front near Chasiv Yar. He is survived by his wife and two young children. A bright man, a decent man, a sincere patriot," the post reads.

The artist Mykola Lenok joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, in 2022, he served as a combat medic in the 136th separate battalion of territorial defence in Brovary. He also joined the band of his military unit.

