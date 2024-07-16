Day in Donetsk region: Three districts of Donetsk region are under fire from ruscists, 8 people are wounded. PHOTOS

Over the course of the day, Russian troops fired 10 times at localities in the Donetsk region, wounding 8 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district.

One person was wounded in the Mariinka community in Illinka. Russians also fired on the outskirts of Hannivka, Hirnyk and Stepanivka in the Kurakhivka community. Two multi-storey buildings in Ukrainsk of Selydove community were damaged. A house in Mykolaivka of Novohrodivka community was damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

In Lyman, 5 people were wounded, 3 shops, a business and a house were damaged. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka community are under fire.

Bakhmut district.

In Chasiv Yar community, 2 people were injured, 4 private houses, a multi-storey building and 2 non-residential premises were damaged. In Toretsk, 6 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 10 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. 322 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 35 children.

Over the last day, 8 people were wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of shelling.

